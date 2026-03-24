Owner of OnlyFans passes away at 43

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Leonid Radvinsky, the secretive billionaire behind OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer, according to a company spokesperson.

The Ukrainian-born entrepreneur acquired OnlyFans in 2018 and transformed it into a global platform for paid content, largely centered on adult creators. Its rapid growth (especially during the COVID-19 pandemic) turned Radvinsky into a multi-billionaire, with an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion at the time of his death.

Under his ownership, OnlyFans evolved from a niche subscription service founded by Tim Stokely into a mainstream digital business. By 2024, the platform generated around $1.4 billion in annual revenue, with users spending over $7 billion.

Radvinsky's career began in the late 1990s with online ventures that promoted access to adult content, some of which drew legal scrutiny. He later founded MyFreeCams, a major webcam platform, before moving into ownership of OnlyFans.

Despite his wealth and influence, Radvinsky remained notably private, rarely appearing in public or giving interviews. His personal life was largely kept out of the spotlight, even as his business became a defining force in the modern creator economy.

His death marks the end of one of the most controversial and lucrative careers in the digital entertainment industry, leaving open questions about the future direction of OnlyFans.