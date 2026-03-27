Owlcat using generative AI for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, final product will be "100% human made"

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Owlcat Games, the developer of the upcoming Mass Effect-like sci-fi RPG The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, has confirmed it is using generative AI to help create the game. While it has confirmed that the game won't have visible GenAI at launch, this is still likely a controversial if bold statement to make.

Owlcat's PR manager Katharina Popp told Eurogamer about the AI inclusion in a response to a press briefing. She explained: "We don't use it to create any assets that will be in the game. We use it a lot for prototyping, trying things out, placeholders. They will all be replaced at the end. We use it basically for trying out things on a technical level."

"For example, looking how a 2D image looks in 3D, or changing colours to what looks good. So it's basically for being able to iterate faster. But we don't use it to write, we don't use AI voice actors, so everything that will be in the final version will definitely 100 percent be human made," she continued.

This isn't the first time Owlcat has made it clear that it is using AI for certain aspects of its game development. It's important to note that its past RPG hits like Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous did not make use of GenAI in any way.

Criticism has been levied against Owlcat for this decision, as gamers still look to mostly shirk the inclusion of AI in their projects. As Crimson Desert and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have proven, when GenAI is spotted in the final product, there is always some backlash. Not enough to stop monster sales, mind, but usually enough to spark a reaction.