Owlcat Games teamed up with NASA astronaut to make space realistic in The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

While we might look at The Expanse: Osiris Reborn and start comparing it to Mass Effect, it seems that Owlcat's upcoming RPG is going to have a greater sense of realism, especially in its attitude towards space.

Working with former NASA astronaut and ISS commander Leroy Chiao, the team at Owlcat Games helped develop an idea of working out in space that could blend science with fiction (if only there were a combined word for that as a genre.) The game won't be like a simulator; you won't have to be tethered to your space station while on a space walk, for example, but clever ways have been developed around those constraints.

From making guns work differently to working around ideas of silence and how it can be much more dangerous than we first think in space, it's clear Owlcat has done its research. We're still unsure when we'll be able to see the fruits of its labour, but The Expanse: Osiris Reborn remains in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.