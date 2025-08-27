Owlcat Games gives us an overview of Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy in new trailer

HQ

Owlcat Games has a lot on its plate right now, but it seems eager to show more of the many projects it's working on. We got some more details on The Expanse: Osiris Reborn around Gamescom, and now we've got a new peek at Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy.

In a new trailer posted by Owlcat, we get some important details for fans wondering how Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy differs from Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Both are CRPGs set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, with similar visuals and party-based gameplay.

However, in Rogue Trader you had resources. You were a person of means, whereas you're an acolyte in Dark Heresy, unable to summon armies and wealth to your aid. You'll still have a party and some help from the Inquisition, but largely you're solving the detective-style story on your own.

We didn't get a release date reveal as part of the trailer, but considering that pre-orders are already open and that Collector's Editions are available, we can't imagine Dark Heresy is years away.

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.