Owlcat Games devotes Dark Heresy Alpha numbers to the person who keeps asking if they can date a Space Marine

The Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy Closed Alpha has been and gone, and developer Owlcat games has rounded out some numbers from the people who played a teaser of the upcoming CRPG. This was quite difficult to get into, so don't expect results from tonnes of players here, but there's still some interesting details to dig through.

For example, it seems a lot of you budding Acolytes also care deeply about footwear, as the favourite piece of equipment among the 10,000+ Alpha players was the Machine Gunner's Boots. The reduction to incoming fire damage doesn't seem half as important as the boost to style.

Also, Owlcat acknowledged the one person who in every open survey about the game so far has asked to date a Space Marine. Considering the only Space Marines confirmed at the time of writing are the skin-peeling, torture-loving Night Lords, we're a little bit scared by the person who would want to be dating one of them, but it seems Owlcat hasn't employed that romance in the game.