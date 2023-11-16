Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Owen Wilson presents the console version of Teardown

It's available on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles now.

The team over at Tuxedo Labs, who created the destruction simulator Teardown, was unleashed in crisp form on the PC a year and a half ago, and now makes its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S. To give it the attention it deserves, Owen Wilson (yes, the guy from like every Wes Anderson film) has taken on the role of presenter in the launch trailer.

Check out the video below, and listen and enjoy Wilson's gravelly voice as he introduces the game, but mainly waxes philosophical about digital destruction and the benevolent powers of the gaming medium.

