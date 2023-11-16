Owen Wilson presents the console version of Teardown

HQ

The team over at Tuxedo Labs, who created the destruction simulator Teardown, was unleashed in crisp form on the PC a year and a half ago, and now makes its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S. To give it the attention it deserves, Owen Wilson (yes, the guy from like every Wes Anderson film) has taken on the role of presenter in the launch trailer.

Check out the video below, and listen and enjoy Wilson's gravelly voice as he introduces the game, but mainly waxes philosophical about digital destruction and the benevolent powers of the gaming medium.