Owen Wilson is headlining an upcoming Apple TV+ golf series

Recently, we reported on the news of Apple TV+'s The Murderbot Diaries adaptation, which will be landing on the streamer this May. However, that isn't all that Apple has planned to bolster its streaming portfolio, as it has now announced another series that sees Owen Wilson at the helm.

It's known as Stick, and it's a series about an over-the-hill ex-pro golfer who after a series of major career and life failures, takes on the task of coaching and training a 17-year-old golf phenom. It's described as a feel-good comedy, so no doubt something in the vein of Ted Lasso and Shrinking, and it features quite the stacked cast too.

On top of Wilson's ex-pro Pryce Cahill, the show will also feature Marc Maron, Judy Greer, Timothy Olyphant, Peter Dagar, Mariana Trevino, Lilli Kay, and various cameo appearances from the likes of current golf pros, be it Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and even broadcasters including Jim Nantz. Needless to say, if you like golf, you won't want to miss this one.

Stick will be debuting on Apple TV+ on June 4 with a three-episode premiere and will then continue with a new episode every week on Wednesdays until its 10-episode season concludes.

Check out some images from Stick and also its official synopsis below.

"In "Stick," Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). "Stick" is a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before."