Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are in talks to return for Wedding Crashers 2

After over 15 years, it finally looks like Wedding Crashers might actually be getting a sequel. The news first came via Collider, who reported that a script for the movie has in fact been produced, and that Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are in talks to reprise their roles.

The movie itself has not yet been officially greenlit, but the report did mention that the script is liked by everyone involved, and that director David Dobkin is currently scouting locations in case the movie is selected to go ahead.

Aside from Vaughn and Wilson, there have been no reports about other cast members returning yet. Collider did note that any further casting announcements would likely not be arranged until the lead actors are locked.

Would you like to see a sequel to this hit comedy?