OWCS World Finals 2025: T1, Spacestation, Al Qadsiah, and Team Falcons begin tournament campaign with wins

The first day of the Overwatch Champions Series World Finals 2025 is in the books. The tournament that is being held in Sweden until the end of this week has already featured four matches, wherein four teams began their campaign with victories and four faced losses that see them on the cusp of elimination.

In total, the first round of the upper bracket has been completed and the four matches saw Spacestation defeat Team Peps, Al Qadsiah overcome Geekay Esports, Team CC stumble to T1, and Team Falcons dominate Varrel.

These results mean that the upper bracket quarterfinals are now locked in, meaning we should expect to see Crazy Raccoon vs. Spacestation, Weibo Gaming vs. Al Qadsiah, Twisted Minds vs. T1, and Team Liquid vs. Team Falcons all later today.

As for the elimination bracket, Team Peps, Geekay Esports, Team CC, and Varrel all await the losers of the matches above, wherein they will then compete to avoid elimination from the tournament, as the double-elimination format means two losses and you're out.