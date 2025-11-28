OWCS World Finals 2025: First round of eliminations are set, here's who is at risk

HQ

The first couple of days of the Overwatch Champions Series World Finals 2025 are in the books, and with three days left to go, the process of knocking teams out of the tournament is beginning today.

In a couple of hours, the first slate of elimination matches will kick off, meaning by the end of the day, six teams will have been knocked out, while another two advance and remain alive for one additional day.

The knockout matches are seeded and scheduled as follows:



Team Liquid vs. Team Peps



T1 vs. Geekay Esports



Weibo Gaming vs. Team CC



Spacestation vs. Varrel



With the losers of these matches first heading home right away, the victors will advance and take each other on in the afternoon, until only two of these eight teams remain. These survivors will face the challenge of taking on the losers of the upper bracket semi-finals, with these matches set to happen tomorrow, meaning we won't know who has secured a upper bracket final spot until the weekend.

The upper bracket semi-finals are seeded as such:



Crazy Raccoon vs. Al Qadsiah



Twisted Minds vs. Team Falcons



With the bracket shaping up as follows, who do you now regard as the favourite to win the World Finals?