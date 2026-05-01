OWCS Champions Clash: Here is how the eight teams are to be seeded

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In three weeks, the Overwatch Champions Series will host its next international tournament, as the Champions Clash will be occurring in Tachikawa, Tokyo between May 22 and 24. Eight of the best teams from around the world will be present and attending, with two teams qualifying per each of the four major OWCS regions. As we already know six of these qualified teams, we also have a very clear picture of the bracket for the event.

The Champions Clash tournament will utilise a double-elimination format, meaning teams will only be eliminated after notching up a second loss. To this end, the opening round of matches have been seeded, even if we don't know the confirmed organisations for two of these matches.

Champions Clash Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



Twisted Minds vs. All Gamers



Dallas Fuel vs. Asian Second Seed



Weibo Gaming vs. Virtus.pro



Asian First Seed vs. Spacestation



The Asian event won't actually conclude until May 10, with the group stage not commencing until next week, meaning there is no leader that seems to be in the best position to qualify as of writing.

Catch the full bracket for the Champions Clash below.