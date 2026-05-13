OWCS Champions Clash 2026: The full bracket is set following the Asian teams being confirmed

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Stage 1 of the Overwatch Champions Series in the Asian division has officially come to a close. After a hectic few weeks, we now know the victors of the phase of competition and likewise which two teams will be representing the region at the Champions Clash international tournament when it happens next weekend between May 22-24.

Zeta Division ended up coming out on top in the region, with Crazy Raccoon following suit and finishing second. With this being said, the bracket for the OWCS Champions Clash has been firmly locked in, and you can see the opening fixtures for the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals below.

Champions Clash Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



Twisted Minds vs. All Gamers



Dallas Fuel vs. Crazy Raccoon



Weibo Gaming vs. Virtus.pro



Zeta Division vs. Spacestation



It's worth remembering that the Champions Clash uses a double-elimination format, meaning teams can lose a match and remain alive. A second loss will lead to being eliminated from the event for good. The ultimate winner of the Champions Clash will also secure a spot at the Midseason Championship in late July/early August as part of the Esports World Cup, regardless of where they finish in their respective regional Stage 2 tournaments.