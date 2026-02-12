OWCS 2026 Pre-Season Bootcamp kicks off tomorrow: Here are the opening day fixtures

HQ

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the 2026 Overwatch Champions Series season, perhaps the first season in a few years that will draw quite a large audience thanks to the recent resurgence of Overwatch.

The season will commence with the Pre-Season Bootcamp, an international event that brings 12 of the best teams from around the world together to Seoul, South Korea, to compete in a single-elimination tournament that mostly serves as a primer for what's to come.

With the first round of action (effectively the Round of 16) happening as of tomorrow, February 13, you might be interested in the fixtures and how the bracket is arranged. If so, see this information below.

Round 1 (February 13):



Disguised vs. Team Peps at 6:00 GMT/7:00 CET



Varrel vs. Team Falcons at 7:30 GMT/8:30 CET



Dallas Fuel vs. T1 at 9:00 GMT/10:00 CET



Virtus.pro vs. All Gamers at 10:30 GMT/11:30 CET



Quarterfinals (February 14):



Crazy Raccoon vs. Winner of Disguised/Peps at 6:00 GMT/7:00 CET



Weibo Gaming vs. Winner of Varrel/Falcons at 7:30 GMT/8:30 CET



Twisted Minds vs. Winner of Fuel/T1 at 9:00 GMT/10:00 CET



Team Liquid vs. Winner of V.P/All Gamers at 10:30 GMT/11:30 CET



The Semifinals and the Grand Final will then occur on February 15 with the qualified teams being whoever survives the respective Quarterfinals.

Who do you think will go the distance and win the Bootcamp?