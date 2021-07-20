Overwatch's Summer Games event returns today

As sure as the sun rises in the East and sets in the West, Overwatch's events return year-after-year. The latest of the bunch is Summer Games, which is back starting later today, with the intention to run for three weeks until August 10. The event as per usual promises a range of new cosmetics, all with a summer theme.

With the event expected to begin at around 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST, Blizzard has already given us a pretty good look at the sorts of skins that will be on offer, including Mermaid Symmetra, Poolside Ashe, and even Sprinkles Mei. There will likely be more available as well, so be sure to drop in-game later today to check them all out.

Likewise, if you're a fan of mini-games, Summer Games should mean the return of Lucioball. If the previous Summer Games are anything to go by, the 3v3 event will likely also feature a ranked season for players to prove themselves on a global ladder.