Overwatch's Stadium mode will not be getting any new heroes of maps

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In a new Director's Take from Overwatch game director Aaron Keller, it has been revealed the Stadium mode is effectively being sunset. As part of a portion of the article that talks about player queue data, it's noted the mode accounts for 6% of total Overwatch queuing over both its unranked and ranked options combined, ultimately leading Blizzard to the conclusion of stopping production on new content for the mode.

Specifically, Keller explains Stadium will still be getting "seasonal balance updates, rank resets, and rewards" but it will no longer be expanded with new heroes or maps. He adds: "Instead, we're taking what lessons we've gleaned from building it and applying those lessons (and those talented devs) to our future plans."

The wider article does go on to explain Blizzard intends to continue introducing limited-time modes as they are useful for gathering data and feedback from players, with an upcoming example being Quick Play Hacked, which aims to "find ways of making matches more dynamic in Role Queue, improving the tank experience, and removing some of the volatility of team fights while also removing some of the pain points that players have with our current formats."

If you're wondering where the majority of Overwatch players can be found, 54% of daily players spend their time in Unranked Role Queue 5v5, with the next biggest sector being the Ranked Role Queue 5v5 with 37% of players clocking into this. Ranked Open Queue 6v6 and Unranked Mystery Heroes 6v6 are both holding on with 8% and 4% of players, respectively.

What mode do you spend the most time in when playing Overwatch?