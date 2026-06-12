Overwatch's Shion can mount her bike mid-game; hero's full ability list revealed

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Earlier this week, Blizzard officially revealed the next Overwatch hero (or rather villain), with the Damage character of Shion set to arrive in the hero-shooter as soon as next week when Season 3 kicks off on June 16.

If you're interested in learning more about the origin and lore of the character, you can head over here, but if you're intrigued about what she'll be able to bring to the table come launch, keep reading as we delve into her abilities and full kit.

Regarded as a Flanker character who will be able to take better advantage of health packs around the map, Shion brings dual-wield Kira pistols to the game, giving her a bit of a Tracer-feeling. Building on this, one of her key abilities is Dash, which allows her to quickly evade an attack and even gain an overshield. Adding to this is Execution, where Shion throws an X-shaped volley forward to deal damage, all before she hops on her motorcycle via Joyride to get around the map quickly and even to launch the bike forward at enemies for big damage. Shion's Ultimate ability is regarded as Satsuriku Spree and sees her rush forward three times "in a storm of gunfire", dealing heavy damage and disrupting the battlefield.

Beyond this, Shion's two Minor Perks include Rapid Reload (where evade reloads nine bullets) and X Machina (which increases the damage of Execution to low health enemies), with the two Major Perks being Refuel, which sees Joyride instantly restore 50 health and regenerates 20 health per second while active, and Faces of Death, where Shion gains all the passive bonuses of the other Damage roles (namely Recon, Specialist, and Sharpshooter) too.

You can see much of this ability set in action in the new gameplay trailer below.