Overwatch's next hero is the advanced robot 'Echo'

Blizzard Entertainment officially revealed the next hero to join the Overwatch character roster just recently.

The vast Overwatch playable character roster is about to get one slot bigger as Blizzard Entertainment just revealed its next addition. The new character is an advanced robot named Echo, portraying its creator through AI technology, essentially taking on the creator's very being within its resilient metal body.

The creator in question is Overwatch's sixth founder Dr. Mina Liao (creator of the Omnics), who can be seen in the new origin story video by Blizzard that you can find below. In the trailer, Dr. Liao can be seen taking the force of an explosion in the video as Echo... echoes her presumed thoughts. Take a look at the trailer below.

Overwatch

