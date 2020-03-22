Cookies

Overwatch

Overwatch's next hero is now available on the PTR

Those wanting to try new Overwatch hero Echo out can now do so on the PTR.

Just recently, we reported on the fact that the previously teased robotic character Echo that had been seen in previous trailers had been officially announced as the next hero to join the Overwatch roster. Blizzard Entertainment also released the hero on the PTR (or public test realm) so those wanting to check Echo out can now do so by simply switching the region to PTR and hopping into the game.

If you just want to see how Echo plays, you can find our own captured gameplay below.

OverwatchScore

Overwatch
REVIEW. Written by Rasmus Lund-Hansen

"Overwatch is, without a doubt, the best multiplayer-shooter I've ever had my hands on."



