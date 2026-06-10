Overwatch's next hero is Hashimoto crime elder, Shion

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It's almost time for the third season of Overwatch to kick off, as next week, Season 3: Into the Tiger's Den will arrive and will bring a new hero among a slate of other additions to the game.

Speaking about the hero, we've now been introduced to who this is, with it expanding the Japanese lore of the universe and bringing the Hashimoto Clan elder, Shion, to the game. This villain will expand the game's evil faction, as while she doesn't seem to be part of Talon, the reveal trailer for the character makes it evidently clear she helps them and works alongside Overwatch's main opposition.

While we are waiting for more firm and specific information in regards to Shion's abilities and what she will bring to the table, we do know that the character is a Damage hero and that we'll be able to play her as soon as June 16 when Season 3 drops.

Check out the hero trailer for Shion below, which is animated like an intense cyberpunk anime mini-movie and sees the new villain facing off with Sojourn on a speeding train in Japan.