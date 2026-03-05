Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Overwatch

Overwatch's next collaboration brings Nier: Automata characters to the game

The latest cosmetic crossover brings 2B and the gang to the hero shooter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In-line with the arrival of Overwatch's first season of 2026, we saw the immense Hello Kitty universe crossing over with the hero shooter for a slate of cosmetics that made Juno resemble the iconic character, but which also included options for Lucio, Widowmaker, Kiriko, D.Va, and Mercy.

The next collaboration has now been announced and this one sees Overwatch coming together with another major game series, as the world of Nier: Automata is coming to the hero shooter for a Project YoRHa collab.

The crossover debuts on March 10 but as for the characters that are getting devoted Nier-themed skins, they are seemingly as follows:


  • Kiriko as 2B

  • Mercy as a YoRHa commander

  • Lifeweaver as Adam

  • Wuyang as 9S

  • Vendetta as A2

Expect more on this soon as the collaboration gets closer and closer to launch.

Overwatch

Related texts

0
Overwatch 2Score

Overwatch 2
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Blizzard's shooter sequel is here, but how does it stack up as a follow-up to one of the last decade's best games?

0
Overwatch for Nintendo SwitchScore

Overwatch for Nintendo Switch
REVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

"The opportunity to play Overwatch anywhere, without having to be anchored to a chair or the sofa in your living room, is priceless."



Loading next content