Overwatch's next collaboration brings Nier: Automata characters to the game

In-line with the arrival of Overwatch's first season of 2026, we saw the immense Hello Kitty universe crossing over with the hero shooter for a slate of cosmetics that made Juno resemble the iconic character, but which also included options for Lucio, Widowmaker, Kiriko, D.Va, and Mercy.

The next collaboration has now been announced and this one sees Overwatch coming together with another major game series, as the world of Nier: Automata is coming to the hero shooter for a Project YoRHa collab.

The crossover debuts on March 10 but as for the characters that are getting devoted Nier-themed skins, they are seemingly as follows:



Kiriko as 2B



Mercy as a YoRHa commander



Lifeweaver as Adam



Wuyang as 9S



Vendetta as A2



Expect more on this soon as the collaboration gets closer and closer to launch.