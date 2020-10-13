Overwatch's Halloween Terror event returns today

You're watching Advertisements

Overwatch is pretty well known for its fantastic looking cosmetics and skins, with the event specific variety being a highlight of that. Starting later today, the Halloween Terror event will be back, seeing the return of the Junkenstein's Revenge PvE mode, alongside a whole variety of new unlockable skins.

Teased originally a few days ago, the event specific skins this year will see D.Va dressed up as Shin-Ryeong, a nine-tailed fox spirit. Sigma will be rocking the ghoulish Flying Dutchman attire. Brigitte will become a polished-stone looking gargoyle. Echo is taking a stitched approach, dressed as a patchwork fabric doll. Sombra is sporting an undead look. Finally, Winston is going to face a few issues with a full-moon, with his werewolf styled look.

You can check out the announcement video here.

If previous events are anything to go by, you can expect the Halloween Terror event to begin at around 7pm BST. The event itself will also last from October 13, all the way to November 3.