Overwatch's executive producer is leaving Activision Blizzard

Following the departure of Jeff Kaplan from Activision Blizzard a few months ago, the community began to fear for the future of the beloved shooter, especially since Blizzard is yet to make any straight announcement as to when we'll be getting the anticipated sequel.

But, even with the long-time Overwatch boss stepping away from the company, we were assured that the game was in good hands, however the recent news that another Overwatch executive is leaving the company once again reignites these fears.

Chacko Sonny, recognised as an executive producer on Overwatch and a development leader on Overwatch 2 is leaving the company, as Bloomberg has reported. The report does state that several Blizzard employees have referred to Sonny as "a stabilizing force on the Overwatch team following the departure of director Jeff Kaplan", and that they were not aware of any allegations against him.

Hopefully this won't impact the development of Overwatch 2, but the lack of communication between Blizzard and the community on the production of the game does make it difficult to not be worried about this sequel just a little bit.