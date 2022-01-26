Overwatch's 2022 Lunar New Year event has brought the least number of Legendary skins than any event beforehand

HQ

Overwatch welcomed back its Lunar New Year event yesterday evening, giving players a chance to earn a variety of new skins and other cosmetics framed around the annual celebration. For previous years, this meant around five new Legendary skins, as well as a host of other goodies to look forward to, but this year's event has ended up being a little different as Blizzard has added only two new Legendary skins in total.

For this year, it was only Mercy and Tracer who have received the new top-tier skins, and while there were a few new Epic skins (the tier below) as well, each coming on a weekly basis as part of in-game challenges and being for Ashe, Soldier 76, and Wrecking Ball, the question as to why this year's event is so lacking remains. Blizzard has since shared a brief statement with Dot Esports to give a little bit of colour to the situation.

"We understand that this year's Lunar New Year event doesn't have the number of Legendary skins as previous events. The Skins team is hard at work—with more Legendary Skins planned in 2022 than any year prior. We'll share more with players on this topic throughout the year."

While the note of having more skins this year than ever before is something to get excited for, it does still beg the question as to why the event is so lacking, as these sorts of skins and events are usually planned out well in advance of them entering the live game.

Still, if you haven't had a chance to dive into Overwatch since the Lunar New Year landed, be sure to catch the event's trailer below to see what it includes.