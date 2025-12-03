Overwatch World Cup returns in 2026 with 30-team format

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on much of the news surrounding the 2026 Overwatch Champions Series, which will pick up in the New Year and see Twisted Minds defending their World Finals trophy. But there's more from competitive Overwatch 2 to look forward to next year, as it will also be a World Cup year, as the international format is making a comeback.

Yep, 2026 will be the year that nations will battle it out on a global stage to be crowned Overwatch World Cup winners. The tournament will span the majority of 2026, wherein during the spring the various teams and rosters will be selected all before regional cups are held soon afterwards in March. These will then be followed by online qualifiers in the summer and a live group stage at a yet to be announced location later in the season, and then finally the big and conclusive finals that are set to be featured at BlizzCon 2026 in September.

While many teams will earn qualification through 2026, 19 nations have already been invited, with these "selected from the top 16 teams in 2023 and the 3 top performing teams in EMEA." These nations are the following:

Americas:



Brazil



Canada



Mexico



United States



EMEA:



Denmark



Finland



France



Great Britain



Norway



Saudi Arabia



Spain



Sweden



Asia:



Australia



China



Hong Kong



Japan



South Korea



Thailand



As for how the rest of the slots are arranged, the Americas and Asia will each get three Wildcard slots, while EMEA gets five.

It should be said that while many nations will compete, only eight will make it to BlizzCon, where they will then be seeded into a single-elimination tournament bracket to find the 2026 champion. You can read more about the World Cup over here.