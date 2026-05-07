Overwatch World Cup 2026: Team South Korea reveals its seven-player team

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While few would argue that South Korea is home to many of the best competitive Overwatch players, the nation hasn't had the best of luck at the Overwatch World Cup as of late. It won the 2016, 2017, and 2018 events but has failed to go the distance since, most recently coming fourth in the 2023 tournament. So will the 2026 event be the one where things get back on track?

With the regional qualifiers soon set to begin around the world, now Team South Korea has revealed its full seven-player roster for the OWWC 2026, with a bunch of major and talented individuals making the cut. With the team set to appear in the Asia Qualifier when that commences in late May, offering up four spots at the international Main Event qualifiers that will follow, you can see South Korea's team below.



Tank: "JunBin" and "Max"

"JunBin" and "Max"

DPS: "HeeSang", "SeonJun", and "Stalk3r"

"HeeSang", "SeonJun", and "Stalk3r"

Support: "Chorong" and "Simple"



Do you think this team can go the distance and reclaim the Overwatch World Cup title?