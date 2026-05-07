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Overwatch World Cup 2026: Team GB announces its roster

The seven-player squad has officially been selected.

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With the Overwatch World Cup underway ahead of its on-stage conclusive finals at BlizzCon in September, as there are several qualifier events taking place throughout the summer, we are now seeing some of the more prevalent nations confirming the rosters they intend to field for this year's proceedings.

This includes Team Great Britain, who has now revealed its seven-person roster that will be looking to advance through the EMEA Qualifier as of late May, hunting for one of the six spots at the OWWC Main Event global qualifiers that will follow.

With this being said, the Team GB roster, also known as the 7 Lions, for the 2026 OWWC can be seen below.


  • Tank: "Tred" and "Smex"

  • DPS: "Kai" and "WMaimone"

  • Support: "Crispy", "FunnyAstro", and "Kiwii"

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