Overwatch World Cup 2026: Here are the updated opening fixtures and times

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BlizzCon is right around the corner and this means it's almost time for Blizzard Entertainment to share a ton of information about its respective projects and games. But beyond that, it's also almost time for a variety of competitive tournaments to occur, with arguably the biggest of the bunch being the return of the Overwatch World Cup.

The international, country versus country event has been hosting qualifiers all the way through the summer, and now it's almost time for the main Finals phase of play to be hosted, with eight nations left in contention.

As BlizzCon is a busy event, Blizzard has made a few changes to the schedule and when it expects each match to occur, and as this is the case, you can see the updated bracket below.

OWWC 2026 Quarterfinals:



Saudi Arabia vs. Spain at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST on September 12



Germany vs. Sweden at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST on September 12



France vs. Australia at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST on September 12/13



United States vs. South Korea at 00:30 BST/1:30 CEST on September 13



OWWC 2026 Semifinals (September 13):



Winner of Saudi Arabia/Spain vs. Winner of Germany/Sweden at 17:15 BST/18:15 CEST



Winner of France/Australia vs. Winner of USA/South Korea at 18:45 BST/19:45 CEST



OWWC 2026 Bronze Medal Match (September 13):



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 21:15 BST/22:15 CEST



OWWC 2026 Grand Final (September 13):