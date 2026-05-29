Overwatch World Cup 2026: Here are the fixtures for May 30-31's EMEA Online Qualifier

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It's going to be a busy weekend for Overwatch fans, as the Online Qualifier portion of the Overwatch World Cup is taking place, with action happening all over the world across the various regions. As you are a Gamereactor reader, chances are you're more interested in the plans for the EMEA event, and if so, we've gathered all of the fixtures for this weekend's (May 30-31) action, with the caveat that the phase of competitive action will officially conclude next weekend.

As for what's up for grabs, the 12 teams will be looking to secure one of six Main Event spots, with this follow-up tournament planned for late August, where a group phase will be hosted online to determine the eight countries that will advance to the playoffs being held in-person at BlizzCon in mid-September.

With this being the case, the fixtures for this weekend are as follows.

Group A



Denmark vs. Austria at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on May 30



Finland vs. Denmark at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST on May 31



Sweden vs. Austria at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on May 31



Group B:



Great Britain vs. Norway at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST on May 30



Portugal vs. Germany at 17:30 BST/18:30 CEST on May 30



Group C:



Spain vs. Ireland at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST on May 30



Spain vs. France at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST on May 31



Ireland vs. Poland at 17:30 BST/18:30 CEST on May 31



Each group will see two teams advancing and two teams being eliminated, meaning every victory counts at this point.