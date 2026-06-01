Overwatch World Cup 2026: Denmark, UK, and France among countries leading their groups

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As we touched upon ahead of the weekend, the Overwatch World Cup has begun its respective regional qualifiers, with many countries now locked into battle and hoping to snag one of a handful of spots at the actual Main Event that commences later in the summer. To this end, this phase of play will conclude this coming weekend, but already we know some key results that effectively confirm which teams will advance and which have been eliminated.

From Group A, Denmark seems like a surefire qualified team, as the country has won both of its first matches, meaning while it isn't mathematically thorough, it's right on the cusp. Likewise, Austria has been eliminated after losing its first two games 0-3. Sweden seems like the best bet to be Group A's other qualified team, but Finland is in close pursuit.

As for Group B, both the United Kingdom and Germany have won their first match, with Norway and Portugal stumbling. This group is still wide open, but both the UK and Germany won their first games without dropping a map, suggesting both teams will advance from the group.

Lastly, for Group C, France and Poland won their opening matches, while Ireland lost both of its games. Spain is still alive with a 1-1 record, but it does seem likely that France and Poland will be the ones to advance from this group, even if it is worth noting that Ireland hasn't yet been mathematically eliminated, even if it's on the cusp...

As for this coming weekend, you can see the fixtures planned below.

Group A



Finland vs. Sweden at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST on June 6



Finland vs. Austria at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST on June 7



Sweden vs. Denmark at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST on June 7



Group B



Norway vs. Germany at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST on June 6



United Kingdom vs. Portugal at 17:30 BST/18:30 CEST on June 6



Norway vs. Portugal at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on June 7



United Kingdom vs. Germany at 17:30 BST/18:30 CEST on June 7



Group C



France vs. Poland at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on June 6



Spain vs. Poland at 11:30 BST/12:30 CEST on June 7



France vs. Ireland at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST on June 7



Who do you think will advance from each group?