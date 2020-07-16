Overwatch: Sigma's Maestro Challenge is now available

You're watching Advertisements

Are you an Overwatch player? Then you can't miss the new Sigma's Maestro Challenge, which is now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Until July 27, players will be able to get a total of nine new limited-time rewards, including an icon, a legendary emote, six unique sprays and the legendary Sigma Maestro model. In fact, by winning in Quick Play, Competitive Play or Arcade, players will get:

• 3 wins | 1 icon

• 6 wins | 1 emote

• 9 wins | 1 new Legendary model: Sigma Maestro

Don't you want to do all the hard work to get them? Then watch the Twitch streamers before, during or after matches to unlock other musical cosmetic items. Until July 27, users can stay tuned on channels of any Twitch streamer engaged in playing Overwatch to get up to six sprays of Sigma's Maestro Challenge.

• Watch for 2 hours | 1 new spray

• Watch for 4 hours | 2 new sprays

• Watch for 6 hours | 3 new sprays

With Sigma's Maestro Challenge also comes the new soundtrack entitled Overwatch: Cities & Countries, which contains the music of Overwatch maps and its missions around the world. If you want to listen to it, go to this page to listen to it on your favorite streaming platform.

In short, all good reasons to dust off Overwatch and resume playing a game or two.