Overwatch: Shax joins London Spitfire

London Spitfire has made room for one more within its Overwatch squad, as it has announced that it has signed Johannes "Shax" Nielsen.

The 21-year-old Danish player joins the squad after spending more than a year with LA Valiant. He started his professional career back in 2017 and has played within the last three Overwatch World Cups. The other teams that Shax has represented over the years include Mayhem Academy, Copenhagen Flames, and Orgless and Hungry.

We look forward to catching Shax in action with London Spitfire when the 2021 season for the Overwatch League commences this April.

