Overwatch Lunar New Year starts today

Blizzard is celebrating the Lunar New Year in Overwatch yet again, and the return of the event today means that players can once again expect special skins to commemorate the occasion, as shown off in the Twitter announcement video.

Face Changer Sombra is an eye-catching Legendary included with this event, and you can expect the event to run until February 5, so there's plenty of time to get involved if you want some of these cosmetics, like the Moira skin below.

This follows on from the Winter Wonderland event featuring plenty of cosmetics towards the end of 2019, so Overwatch players have been pretty busy recently, especially the tank players that have faced nerfs a few months ago too.

Are you impressed by the skins?

You watching Advertisements