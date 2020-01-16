Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Overwatch

Overwatch Lunar New Year starts today

Blizzard is back to celebrate the Year of the Rat, including some new skins to get the party started.

Blizzard is celebrating the Lunar New Year in Overwatch yet again, and the return of the event today means that players can once again expect special skins to commemorate the occasion, as shown off in the Twitter announcement video.

Face Changer Sombra is an eye-catching Legendary included with this event, and you can expect the event to run until February 5, so there's plenty of time to get involved if you want some of these cosmetics, like the Moira skin below.

This follows on from the Winter Wonderland event featuring plenty of cosmetics towards the end of 2019, so Overwatch players have been pretty busy recently, especially the tank players that have faced nerfs a few months ago too.

Are you impressed by the skins?

Overwatch

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

OverwatchScore

Overwatch
REVIEW. Written by Rasmus Lund-Hansen

"Overwatch is, without a doubt, the best multiplayer-shooter I've ever had my hands on."

Paris Eternal signs FDGoD

Paris Eternal signs FDGoD
ESPORTS. Written by Sam Bishop

Another French player joins the side, adding to the French talent on the Overwatch League roster.



Loading next content