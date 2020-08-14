Overwatch League 2020 Grand Finals slated for October

You're watching Advertisements

It turns that Overwatch fans won't have to wait too long to see the conclusion of this year's Overwatch League as the Grand Finals have been revealed to be taking place October 8-10.

The Grand Final will see the four surviving teams from the playoffs go head-to-head (these will be the two best teams from the America and Asia regions). It has been revealed that the two America teams will jet out to Asia, so that everybody is able to play on the same server.

The grand prize for the competition is a staggering $1.5 million, with second place taking home $750,000, and third place $450,000. With the prize pool being doubled between second and first place, we imagine there will be a lot of tension to finish top of the podium.

All Grand Final matches can be watched on the official Overwatch League YouTube channel.