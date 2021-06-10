Overwatch is soon receiving cross-play support

Along with details on its updated Battle.net launcher, Blizzard yesterday made the announcement that Overwatch will soon be receiving cross-play support. There is kind of a catch, however. If players want to join together with those on other platforms then they will need to create a Battle.net account and link it to the console that they intend to play on.

Blizzard also revealed that in celebration of the arrival cross-play it will be giving players a free reward. Anyone who logs in to play the shooter before the end of 2021 will receive a Golden Loot Box and this contains four random and possibly rare items.

You can find out more details about cross-play in Overwatch here.