LIVE
logo hd live | Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Overwatch

Overwatch is soon receiving cross-play support

Anyway who logs into the shooter by the end of 2021 will get a Golden Loot Box.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Along with details on its updated Battle.net launcher, Blizzard yesterday made the announcement that Overwatch will soon be receiving cross-play support. There is kind of a catch, however. If players want to join together with those on other platforms then they will need to create a Battle.net account and link it to the console that they intend to play on.

Blizzard also revealed that in celebration of the arrival cross-play it will be giving players a free reward. Anyone who logs in to play the shooter before the end of 2021 will receive a Golden Loot Box and this contains four random and possibly rare items.

You can find out more details about cross-play in Overwatch here.

Overwatch

Related texts

OverwatchScore

Overwatch
REVIEW. Written by Rasmus Lund-Hansen

"Overwatch is, without a doubt, the best multiplayer-shooter I've ever had my hands on."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy