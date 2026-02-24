Overwatch is going mobile with top-down hero shooter known as Overwatch Rush

Considering many major PC and console multiplayer titles have their own dedicated mobile versions, it always seemed likely that Blizzard's iconic hero shooter Overwatch would follow suit at some point.

The Californian developer has just introduced to the world the project known as Overwatch Rush, a game that is a four-versus-four top-down hero shooter variant on the Overwatch formula and that is being created by a separate Blizzard development team to the main PC and console title. Specifically, it's Team 4 that is in charge of the production of Overwatch Rush, with this game still in early development.

There is no timeline on when this game, which is not a port but an entirely new experience built for mobile players alone, will be making its full arrival. Blizzard has said that testing will soon be underway for the project in certain countries and regions, all while it has shown off one match's worth of action in the early gameplay footage below.

Talking about Overwatch Rush, Blizzard explains: "While there remains a lot of work to do, we're eager to see how players enjoy what we've built so far, and to hear from them on what we should focus on in the coming phases of development.

"Our mission is to continue to expand the Overwatch universe by bringing fresh new adventures to players across all platforms. We'll continue to keep you updated on how things are progressing."

Does the idea of Overwatch Rush interest you?