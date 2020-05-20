LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Overwatch

Overwatch is celebrating its 4th anniversary right now

Overwatch officially turns four years old this week and the celebrations have already begun.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

While we are waiting for more news on Overwatch 2 which was revealed at BlizzCon 2019 last November, Blizzard is still offering new content for the first game in the soon-to-be series, Overwatch, which celebrates its fourth anniversary in a few days.

For that special occasion, the company has launched a timed event (available from now until June 9) to celebrate these 4 years of Overwatch. You can unlock plenty of cosmetics by completing weekly challenges and winning a certain number of games each week will also give you a new epic skin.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Are you ready for Overwatch: 4th Anniversary?

Overwatch
OverwatchOverwatchOverwatch

Related texts

OverwatchScore

Overwatch
REVIEW. Written by Rasmus Lund-Hansen

"Overwatch is, without a doubt, the best multiplayer-shooter I've ever had my hands on."



Loading next content