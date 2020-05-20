Overwatch is celebrating its 4th anniversary right now

You watching Advertisements

While we are waiting for more news on Overwatch 2 which was revealed at BlizzCon 2019 last November, Blizzard is still offering new content for the first game in the soon-to-be series, Overwatch, which celebrates its fourth anniversary in a few days.

For that special occasion, the company has launched a timed event (available from now until June 9) to celebrate these 4 years of Overwatch. You can unlock plenty of cosmetics by completing weekly challenges and winning a certain number of games each week will also give you a new epic skin.

Are you ready for Overwatch: 4th Anniversary?