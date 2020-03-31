Cookies

Overwatch heroes have been adorned with googly eyes

While the day of constant uncertainty isn't quite here yet, Blizzard Entertainment has released its Overwatch April Fools update - and it's glorious.

Did you hop on Battle.net and into Overwatch today to get your daily game of Blizzard's team/objective-based action game out of the way only to notice something was off? So did many others, us included. Blizzard Entertainment is known for adding fun updates for various occasions and April Fools' Day is no different. Those logging on to play some Overwatch will now get to gaze upon some glorious, googly-eyed heroes as each hero has been adorned.

Don't have time to hop into a game? Check out our gameplay of this gloriously googly occasion below.

Overwatch

