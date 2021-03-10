Overwatch gets better resolution and framerate for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Without making any fuss about it, Blizzard released an update for Overwatch so it now taps in to the extra power Xbox Series S and X brings to the table. As you might expect, this includes both better resolutions and frame rates, as Overwatch now has three settings; Framerate, Resolution and Balanced. Here is what to expect from them according to the patch list:

• Resolution: This mode prefers higher-resolution output at the cost of some image-quality (Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz)

• Balanced: This mode prefers image-quality at the cost of resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz)

• Framerate: This mode prefers higher frame-rate at 120 frames-per-second at the cost of both image-quality and resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 120Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 120Hz)

Sure looks like something that will ease the wait for Overwatch 2, doesn't it? Unfortunately, there is no mention of PlayStation 5, but as several games previously have got similar updates for Xbox Series S/X but not PlayStation 5 (like Ark: Survival Evolved, Rocket League and Star Wars: Squadrons), we fear it might be the case here as well.