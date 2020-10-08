Overwatch Free trial event set for Switch Online members next week

You're watching Advertisements

Overwatch, the highly popular hero shooter from Blizzard was initially released back in 2016 and soon accumulated a lot of faithful fans. Here at Gamereactor we quite liked it as well, you can click here to check our original review. The game was delivered to PC, PS4 and Xbox One first, then released on Nintendo Switch on October 15 last year.

Next week actually marks the 1 year anniversary of Overwatch on Switch. Even though it's not specifically mentioned, we think this could be seen as some sort of celebration for this occasion: A free trial event for those who haven't tried this great action game.

Overwatch will be free to play for Nintendo Switch Online members from October 13 to 20, announced the platform holder.

As long as you have a subscription of NSO, you can get to play the entire game for no additional cost during this special event. All the items and experience you get during the free trial period can be carried to the formal game if you decide to purchase.