Overwatch finally supports cross-play

It's been three weeks since Aaron Keller, the new Game Director for Overwatch, announced that the game would start supporting cross-play shortly and detailed what we needed to do to prepare. Now it's time for the fun to begin.

Blizzard confirms that PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch owners can finally play Overwatch together, as the feature has gone into what the company calls an open beta. We've also received a new video showing off how to connect our consoles to Battle.net, and you can find a handy FAQ right here. This includes the fact that PC and console players will be separated in Competitive play because playing with a mouse and keyboard would give the former too big of an advantage.