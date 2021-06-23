Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Overwatch

Overwatch finally supports cross-play

PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch players can now play together or against each other.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It's been three weeks since Aaron Keller, the new Game Director for Overwatch, announced that the game would start supporting cross-play shortly and detailed what we needed to do to prepare. Now it's time for the fun to begin.

Blizzard confirms that PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch owners can finally play Overwatch together, as the feature has gone into what the company calls an open beta. We've also received a new video showing off how to connect our consoles to Battle.net, and you can find a handy FAQ right here. This includes the fact that PC and console players will be separated in Competitive play because playing with a mouse and keyboard would give the former too big of an advantage.

Overwatch

Related texts

OverwatchScore

Overwatch
REVIEW. Written by Rasmus Lund-Hansen

"Overwatch is, without a doubt, the best multiplayer-shooter I've ever had my hands on."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy