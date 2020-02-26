Overwatch event celebrates Mardi Gras with themed rewards

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch is still going strong, much thanks to the regular updates and new rewards being added to the game. The latest update brings an event as well as plenty of rewards, including a rather badass skin for Ashe.

If you're interested in joining the fun and possibly net some cool rewards, all you have to do to get the Mardi Grashe and Mardi B.O.B. player icons, is to win three games in Quick Play, Competitive Play or Arcade. Winning six will unlock the Gold Mask spray and winning nine will unlock the motherlode, as in the Epic Mardi Gras Ashe skin.

Those of you who are Twitch Prime holders and have your Blizzard accounts linked to your Twitch accounts will also earn some neat Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge sprays just for watching your favourite Overwatch streams.

The event is live now and will be live until March 9. Check out the new trailer below.