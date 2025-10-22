Overwatch Champions Series 2025: The regional leagues will conclude this weekend

HQ

The 2025 Overwatch Champions Series season is almost over. This coming weekend will mark the end of regional play, and then soon afterwards the World Finals will occur and will look to determine a victor. With that premier international event edging closer, it's worth looking at the regional leagues again to see who will be representing who.

For the EMEA, both Al Qadsiah and Twisted Minds have punched their World Finals tickets as the worst either team can now finish in the region is third. The other slot will go to the winner of Team Peps versus Gen. G Esports, with whoever wins that game being in the running for the EMEA Stage 3 title by then having to go through Al Qadsiah and Twisted Minds, in an undetermined order. The schedule for ease looks as follows.



Upper Bracket Final - Al Qadsiah vs. Twisted Minds



Lower Bracket Semifinal - Team Peps vs. Gen. G Esports



Lower Bracket Final - Winner of Peps/Gen.G vs. Loser of Qadsiah/Twisted



Grand Final - Winner of Qadsiah/Twisted vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final



The same situation and format then applies for North America, where Team Liquid and Geekay Esports await in the Upper Bracket Final with their World Finals tickets secured. The other will go to Sakura Esports or Spacestation, depending on who wins the Lower Bracket Semifinal. As such, the bracket looks like the below.



Upper Bracket Final - Team Liquid vs. Geekay Esports



Lower Bracket Semifinal - Sakura Esports vs. Spacestation



Lower Bracket Final - Winner of Sakura/Spacestation vs. Loser of Liquid/Geekay



Grand Final - Winner of Liquid/Geekay vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final



The Korea tournament will finish by the same time but there are more games yet to be played, meaning no teams have punched their World Finals ticket and the bracket isn't close to being set. You can see where it stands as of writing below in the combined Asia graphic.

And this is much the case with the Japan vs. Pacific division too, where four teams are battling for one last spot at the World Finals. To this end, the bracket for this division is arranged as such.

Semifinals:



Team Varrel vs. Reject



Nosebleed Esports vs. The Gatos Guapos



Grand Final:



Winner of semifinal #1 vs. Winner of semifinal #2



With all of this being said, who do you think will win each regional league?