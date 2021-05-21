Overwatch 2's PvP will be 5v5 instead of 6v6

You're watching Advertisements

A few days ago, we reported on the news that Blizzard would be hosting an Overwatch 2 livestream dedicated solely to showing off more of the anticipated game's PvP mode. Well, that stream happened last night and revealed a whole bunch of new abilities for some of the Heroes, as well as announcing that PvP will be changing from 6v6 to 5v5.

In Overwatch 2, one of the two tank roles that is currently built into Overwatch will be getting the axe, making the overall team size a little smaller. Thanks to the stream, of which you can watch in its entirety below, we can see this new style of PvP in action, but to really see how it will affect the iconic shooter that is loved by many, we'll have to wait until the game eventually releases.

While opinions about this change are varied, if you have seen the stream and have some burning questions to ask the Overwatch 2 development team, they will be hosting a Reddit AMA on Monday, May 24.