Overwatch 2's next Hero will make you fearful of what's beneath your feet

HQ

If you're a Support player in Overwatch 2, you likely look at the ground beneath your feet as the only area you truly feel safe from threats. That will no longer be the case.

The next Damage Hero arriving in the shooter is called Venture and to fit the spunky archaeologist theme that she imbues, the character wields a drill that enables her to burrow underground and attack foes where they least expect it.

Venture's kit includes the move Burrow, which is a movement ability that enables the character to dive into the ground and move along like a big humanoid mole. She can follow this up with a dash attack called Drill Dash, before using Smart Excavator to deal a big heap of damage. Then if the moment calls for it, Venture's Ultimate ability, Tectonic Shock, will enable her to unleash a devastating ground attack that seems to remind of Reinhardt's Earthshatter but without the stunning effect. Venture also has a slate of displacement elements in her kit too, so steer clear of cliffs and environmental hazards on a map when Venture is on the field.

As to when Venture will make her arrival, she will launch fully as part of Season 10 from April 16, but will be available in-game as part of a limited-time trial event between March 28 and 31 this weekend.

See Venture in action and get a broader look at her kit in the new trailer and ability description below.