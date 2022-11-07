Overwatch 2's next hero will be Ramattra

HQ

Blizzard has announced the next hero who will be joining the Overwatch 2 roster. Known as Ramattra, the character will be a Tank, and ahead of his upcoming launch in Season 2, the developer has not only shared some lore details about the character, but also dropped an origin story trailer.

As said in a blog post, we're told that Ramattra has a "complex and multifaceted" past, and that his aim is to protect the Omnic people.

It's added, "Originally a war machine, Ramattra shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. His ideals weren't far removed from his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra's story is one of hardships, trauma, and a magnified view of humanity's harsh realities."

The lore reading continues, "Harmony was replaced by dissonance, and Ramattra began to approach his convictions from a more pragmatic angle—justifying any means necessary to defend his fellow omnics. As the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra boasts incredible support from his people, and he is primed to impose his philosophies on our world."

As for when Ramattra will arrive, Season 2 starts on December 6, and as was the case with Kiriko, the character will be unlockable from completing a certain number of tiers of the free battle pass, or immediately by purchasing the premium track.

Expect further information on the character in the coming weeks.