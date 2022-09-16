Overwatch 2's Kiriko has been unveiled

HQ

We've heard rumours, which then turned into leaks by Blizzard itself, about the third new hero that will be joining the Overwatch 2 roster when the game debuts on October 4, and now the Californian developer has lifted the curtain on that very individual.

Known as Kiriko, this Support character is of Japanese heritage, and is said in her lore to have trained alongside Genji and Hanzo. As for what she can do, Kiriko's primary fire is known as Healing Ofuda, and sees the character throwing ofudas at allies to top up their health bars. But she also has a secondary fire that allows Kiriko to throw damaging kunai at enemies to be able to fight off attackers.

Her abilities themselves are quite varied. Swift Step allows her to teleport to allies, even through walls. Protection Suzu lets her grant allies brief immortality and even cleanses all debuffs. And her ultimate ability, Kitsune Rush creates a buffing path for allies that increases movement speed, attack speed, reload speed, and even lowers cooldowns. If all of this isn't enough, due to her training, Kiriko will even be able to wall climb like the Shimadas.

You'll be able to play Kiriko when Overwatch 2 launches in October, with Overwatch 1 owners getting instant access to the character, and new players being able to earn her by reaching level 55 in the free battle pass.

As for the battle pass and the other new content coming in Season 1 of Overwatch 2, you can find the roadmap below.