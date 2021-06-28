Overwatch 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch with "some compromises"

Overwatch 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch whenever it does launch down the line, but to account for the limited technology of the portable console, it will be featuring "some compromises", as was revealed by Blizzard during an AMA on Reddit back in May.

Noticed by The Gamer recently, a question was posed about how the Switch version will be optimised and play, accounting for all the new upgrades coming in the sequel. Technical director John Lafleur answered the question saying, "Great question. As hardware has advanced since the launch of Overwatch, we are extending the OW2 engine with more high-end features. However, we're also working hard to make sure all of our platforms get the best experience, even in PvE."

LaFleur then continued on further by stating, "Switch is a little more challenging than some, and we'll have to make some compromises there. For that reason, some of the higher end visual enhancements might not be visible, there. We'll focus on making sure all of the gameplay-related features get in, first, and then accentuate with additional features as much as possible."

Further chatting about the Switch version in the AMA, another Redditor posed a question about whether the Switch version will launch alongside the PC/other console versions, with lead software engineer Bill Warnecke mentioning, "It's definitely our goal to do the same for Overwatch 2, but of course I can't promise that we won't hit any blockers that prevent us from doing that."

Considering Overwatch 2 still doesn't have a release date yet, there are a lot of questions that remain unanswered around this highly anticipated sequel. We have, at the least, seen a little bit more gameplay of the PvP of the game thanks to a dedicated livestream showing it off. You can view that in full below.