Overwatch 2 Unveils New Seasonal Event

Overwatch 2 is a game a lot of people have mixed feelings on, as even though the shooter has fun and fast gameplay, interesting heroes, and more, many are put off by the oppressive monetisation and the fact that it doesn't really add enough to be a true sequel to the first game.

However, despite these complaints a lot of people still play Overwatch 2, and Blizzard has been rewarding consistent play with Limited Time Events that let you try out different modes beyond the usual capturing of a point or escorting a payload. The latest Limited Time Event is Battle for Olympus, which sees you take on other players in a FFA deathmatch with the new Greek mythology skins.

There will also be some interesting abilities tied to the Greek mythology skins, such as Widowmaker being able to turn enemies to stone and Junker Queen sending lightning bolts at foes as she uses her abilities.

The Battle for Olympus event begins as soon as the Winter Wonderland event ends on the 5th of January, check out a trailer for it below: