Overwatch 2 to launch in October this year

It was only recently that Blizzard announced there would be an Overwatch 2 event this coming week, but ahead of that date at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, it was just announced that the title would be launching into early access this October, on October 4 to be exact.

And more than that, Blizzard just shared a look at the next character that will be joining the shooter's roster, and this will be none other than another Junkertown resident, the Junker Queen.

But that wasn't all that was announced, as it was noted that Overwatch 2 will be a free-to-play game, that will be live service. But as for how this will work, we'll no doubt here more at the event on June 16.

You can check out the release date trailer below.