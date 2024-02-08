Overwatch 2 teases Cowboy Bebop collaboration

HQ

Gaming and anime often seem to go hand-in-hand for many people. We've seen plenty of anime collaborations in Fortnite, and previously Overwatch 2 had a crossover with One Punch Man, where we saw Doomfist in his best Saitama costume.

Now, it seems Overwatch 2 is continuing this trend with a Cowboy Bebop crossover, at least, that's what appears to have been teased by the end of the new Season 9 trailer. Cowboy Bebop is a beloved anime series, often labelled as one of the best of all-time.

It's likely that Cassidy will be our Spike Spiegel, as he was featured in the trailer, but considering his prosthetic arm, perhaps he'd make a better candidate for Jet Black. People want Sojourn's dog to get a cameo as Ein, too.

What skin are you hoping to see in this crossover?